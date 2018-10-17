As a long-time citizen of Linn County, I have had the opportunity to observe a unique phenomenon that is quite simply not the norm in all parts of our state at this time. We are a county who, over and over and over, supports our local law enforcement. The reason for that is simple. These are not just faceless men and women; they are our family members and our friends. These are people who are a part of our community on a daily basis and do an often thankless and sometimes dangerous job. They are our loved ones who have often made sacrifices to keep our communities safe.
These very same people, who are at risk of harm every single day, made the decision to endorse the campaign of Michael Wynhausen for Linn County Circuit Court Judge. Our local law enforcement in Lebanon, Sweet Home, Albany and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office believe that Michael Wynhausen has the right experience and knowledge to continue the fight to keep our communities safe. He has an excellent relationship with law enforcement and they trust him to use fair and impartial judgement in dealing with the cases that are brought before him as a prosecutor, and as our future Linn County Circuit Court Judge.
Our officers of the law had the opportunity to choose between two candidates or neither. They chose to believe in Michael Wynhausen. Please support our law enforcement by voting for Michael Wynhausen for Linn County Circuit Court Judge.
Kathy Engstrom
Albany (Oct. 17)