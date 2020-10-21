Mailbag: Vote; vote for Sean Scorvo

If anyone were to tell me we could find another superb candidate to run against the incumbent in House District 23, I would be shocked. But we have, and he is Sean Scorvo.

This ridiculously gerrymandered district is all but sewn up, unless you believe that the incumbent is a very poor representative and a total failure for the people of our district, as I do.

Our voices as rural residents deserve to be heard loud and clear in Salem. Sean Scorvo is bright and intelligent, focusing on good government decisions for our district. People who live in rural Oregon really need this type of representation now, so the issues we face have as much say in the legislature as population centers do.

Scorvo has some terrific ideas on his website (seanscorvo.com). I like his honest bipartisan, nonpartisan approach and his pluck. He faces the same issues we all face in rural Oregon, and he has come up with actual solutions.

Vote. Vote for Sean Scorvo.

Doreen Millar

Monroe

