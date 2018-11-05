Judge Fay Stetz-Waters is the best choice for Linn County Circuit Judge. A community’s Circuit Court should reflect diversity of not only gender, race and ethnicity, but also diversity of experience. What sets Judge Fay Stetz-Waters apart is the depth and breadth of her experience in many aspects of the law. Her experience in the military, as an attorney representing low income clients, as an administrative law judge, and as a member of the Parole Board, enhances our Circuit Court. Her unique journey to the court assures our community a perspective that is balanced and well reasoned.
Judge Stetz -Waters is a fair and conscientious person with a tireless commitment to her community. She embodies courage, integrity and a calm temperament. We can count on Judge Stetz Waters to continue her exemplary service to the citizens of Linn County.
Victoria Roe
Brownsville (Nov. 4)