Albany voters have a terrific opportunity to elect an intelligent, insightful,thoughtful and considerate leader to their school board in the upcoming election. As a former elected official, I know what it takes for a representative of the community to be an effective advocate and Michael Thomson has all the qualities to serve the students and parents of the community well. Michael has a solid family and background and he is proud of Albany. The voters will be very pleased with his contributions to make Albany schools better for all.
Please vote for Michael Thomson to be your next member of the Albany school board.
Dan Tonkovich
Council Member & Mayor Pro-Tem,
City of Vancouver, Wash.,
1991-2007 (May 7)