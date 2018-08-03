There is no other reasonable explanation: Our president is a Russian spy. I've read the Steele Report, who at this point thinks that Trump would be embarrassed about anything salacious in that document — which, by the way most of its contents have become certified true by several investigating committees.
In just 1½ years, he and the crooks who comprise most of his cabinet have: cut food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare and are working on Social Security; tripled assisted housing rents; torn apart refugee families; eliminated Meals on Wheels and heating fuel assistance; cut laws on clean water and air; and constantly lie to the American public.
Do any of us really believe that a president who pays off prostitutes with campaign funds could be embarrassed by whatever shenanigans took place with Russian prostitutes? Give me a break!
And what about these suck-up congressmen and senators? Not to mention our Cabinet crooks.
Look, all of us have stuff we would rather forget in our past, but not many of us are pure felons hiding behind our fortunes.
Make sure to vote these crumbs out or we will be goose-stepping soon!
Bob Uriarte
Lebanon (July 21)
Got your tin foil hat twisted a bit tight do ya Bob?
Just so you know the report by Steele was a hit job piece paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC that was then used illegally for a spy warrant against the Trump campaign. So just who is the spy here Bob?
You are so funny. You continually post nonsense here and rant and rave about all the FAKE news you watch and get yourself all lathered up and just about pop your cork.
Maybe if you smoked a bit of the green stuff you would calm down. And then turn off the FAKE news and go out side and play instead
Give me a good job, one that pays my health and retirement and you can keep your big government.
