There is no other reasonable explanation: Our president is a Russian spy. I've read the Steele Report, who at this point thinks that Trump would be embarrassed about anything salacious in that document — which, by the way most of its contents have become certified true by several investigating committees.

In just 1½ years, he and the crooks who comprise most of his cabinet have: cut food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare and are working on Social Security; tripled assisted housing rents; torn apart refugee families; eliminated Meals on Wheels and heating fuel assistance; cut laws on clean water and air; and constantly lie to the American public.

Do any of us really believe that a president who pays off prostitutes with campaign funds could be embarrassed by whatever shenanigans took place with Russian prostitutes? Give me a break!

And what about these suck-up congressmen and senators? Not to mention our Cabinet crooks.

Look, all of us have stuff we would rather forget in our past, but not many of us are pure felons hiding behind our fortunes.

Make sure to vote these crumbs out or we will be goose-stepping soon!

Bob Uriarte

Lebanon (July 21)

