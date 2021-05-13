Mailbag: Vote Sami, Vince, Luhui, Shauna

I think Sami Al-Abdrabbuh is an exemplary candidate and I wholeheartedly endorse him for reelection to the Corvallis School Board.

I parented a Corvallis School District student (K-12) and worked in the district for 28 years. In my district-wide role as physical therapist, I facilitated students’ physical access to their educational environment so they could have the same opportunity for academic success as anyone else. For example, I helped ensure that students who use wheelchairs could reach their science lab materials, and students with short stature were provided with appropriately sized chairs and desks.

Almost everyone understands and supports these types of interventions; they’re easy to see and are clearly the right thing to do. But many of our students encounter less visible but equally critical barriers to learning. Their needs may be academic, social, economic or emotional, but if left unaddressed, they can interfere with academic achievement.

Thankfully, Sami and the other current board members understand the value of equity and have been working to provide ample resources to help all students overcome these obstacles. And the investment is paying off in terms of student achievement. One example is an unprecedented graduation rate of 90%.