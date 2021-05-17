Mailbag: Vote Sami, Luhui, Vince and Shauna

We are members of the Corvallis school board not up for reelection this year.

The board adopted goals for the district around academic achievement, equitable systems, real-world learning, health and wellness, and facilities. We set expectations and metrics to evaluate district progress. Yearly we participate in school improvement plan meetings, talking with each school’s administration about its progress. We annually evaluate our superintendent, spending extended time discussing metrics and disaggregated data to understand how the district is approaching meeting our goals.

This board is invested in understanding data and metrics. Each year the superintendent evaluation has been unanimously adopted after reviewing metrics including testing data, graduation rates, participation in Career and Technical Education classes, and student progress.

Our board works together to build consensus. We do not come to every issue in agreement, but we address concerns, stopping our process to listen, working to reach agreement. This process takes time but is critical to our work, leading to 39 unanimous votes this year regarding bond spending, professional development time, curriculum and policy adoptions, and more. There were two dissenting votes, each from different board members.