Mailbag: Vote Republican and turn state around

I have to ask if you are you better off today than you were just two short years ago.

For most of Oregonians, the answer is a resounding “no!” Groceries are skyrocketing with the highest inflation in over 40 years. Many times, it is difficult to find what you want to buy amid the empty shelves. Gas prices are through the roof, and the Democrats continue to try to blame it on Putin, but the truth is gas rose approximately $1.50 per gallon in 2021, long before Putin and Ukraine became an issue.

Joe Biden continues to decrease our Strategic Petroleum Reserve while he begs countries that hate us to produce more oil. Remember just a few years back when we were energy-independent? The Democrats have stated over and over they intend to shut down the fossil fuel industry, and we are now paying the price for those decisions.

Are our cities safer today than just two short years ago? Of course not! Defund the police, refuse to prosecute the rioters and others that willing break the law, open our borders wide to illegal immigration and drugs where we have no idea who or what is entering our country. The Democrats have promoted the homeless camps where the taxpayers pay to clean up their garbage.

Now under Measure 114, they want to take away your right to protect yourself and your family. It’s time for a change. Vote Republican and turn this state around.

Dick Creaser

Corvallis