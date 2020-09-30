Mailbag: Vote out Mike Nearman, and Trump

During the wildfires ravaging our state, I think Oregon Representative Mike Nearman was on vacation.

He was absent at least. Not a word from him on anything. He is “out of the office” and silent while the people in his district have been working hard to help their fellow Oregonians.

Nearman is a do-nothing type of politician. He takes money from out-of-state corporations and political action committees that seem to overlap with how he votes. That benefits his reelection campaign, but I don’t see it benefiting those of us who live in his district.

He talks a lot about how he can use his experience and committee assignments to help the state save money, but he never proposes any ideas that will help people face the impacts of the pandemic, let alone the wildfires.

Nearman is a Trump Republican. If you like Trump, you will like Nearman. To me, Trump represents dysfunction, criminality, rock-bottom standards for conduct and character, ignorant chatter, selfish greed and no leadership.

We have the opportunity to do better here in Oregon. Vote Nearman (and Trump) out!

Rann Millar

Monroe

