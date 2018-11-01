I wish to encourage everyone to vote for the office of Linn County Surveyor to remain an elected position. I will acknowledge that many people do not really know what the County Surveyor does or oversees. Even our own commissioners don’t know or understand the importance of this office. Will Tucker, Linn County Commissioner, made many inaccurate or just plain wrong statements during his interview with Chris Meek. Such as, the engineers of the county road department can survey. No, only licensed surveyors can do land surveying. An Oregon licensed engineer must also hold an Oregon land surveying license to survey.
The only reason to make this change is so that that the county commissioners will be able to run surveyor’s office the way they see fit. They know nothing about surveying. We do not need more meddling by the commissioners. The county surveyor’s position adheres to the Oregon statues and is overseen by the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying. The county Surveyor also oversees the work of private surveyors to make sure their surveys are done correctly and follow all state laws.
The commissioners only want this change so that they can put this office under their thumbs. I worked for the County Surveyor’s Office for 21 years under Ozzie Shaw, Roger Latham and Charles Gibbs. I know how important this office is and why it should remain elected.
Please, vote no on Measure 22-176.
Betty Nelson
Lebanon (Oct. 31)