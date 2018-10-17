The question is, shall the mode of selection of the Linn County Surveyor be changed from election by voters to appointment by commissioners? The answer is no. The surveyor should continue to be elected and working directly for us the voters and taxpayers of the county. We can continue to renew the surveyor’s contract every four years if we choose to, or recall that individual if their performance is not of the standard we require.
Our forefathers fought to get us out from under the king’s rule and allow for the free election of our community leaders. Two world wars were also fought to preserve that right, and in each of these conflicts there were those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our ability to enjoy our democracy. To honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice we must continue to protect the right to elect our leaders.
It requires a licensed Land Surveyor to file to run for this office. We have experienced some outstanding people in that position. Orris Carnegie, Ozzie Shaw and Rodger Lathem are three that I worked with. Not only were they excellent Linn County Surveyors, they were also leaders in this community.
Vote no on Measure 22-176. Do not voluntarily give up your right to elect your leaders. Make them wrestle it away from you, don’t just give it away.
Art J. Martnak
Tangent (Oct. 17)