A breath of fresh air; a burst of energy; a mind full of innovative ideas; a desire and ability to serve our Linn County community: That’s Stephanie Newton!
Stephanie is running for Linn County Commissioner. The first time I met her and heard her speak I was behind her all the way. Even before this current midterm vote she did something never done in our county before: she started to video record the Linn County Commission meetings. They are open to the public, but the agenda and the meetings were never made easily available. Seeking transparency in all our local government, she made it happen.
I hope you take the time and have the interest to look her up on the internet because Stephanie is surely worth your effort and our lovely county will be better off for it.
Joi Espelund
Lebanon (Oct. 8)