Mailbag: Vote Nancy Wyse for commissioner

I have been closely following the Corvallis City Council for more than three years. During that time, I have been consistently impressed by Councilor Nancy Wyse.

Nancy and I both sat on the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee for Linn, Benton and Lincoln counties. I witnessed firsthand her work to ensure that all Benton County residents were counted. I saw her advocacy for underrepresented groups and her efforts to make sure that adequate federal funding would come to our communities.

Nancy has extensive experience on boards where she constantly works to improve Benton County: boards such as the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board, the Benton County Planning Commission, the Benton County 911 Budget Committee, the League of Oregon Cities Cable and Broadband Policy Committee, and several more.

Nancy Wyse knows that Benton County can succeed only when our rural communities, small businesses and underrepresented communities succeed as well.

I have full faith in Nancy’s ability to lead Benton County, especially through tough times, and I know that she will serve in this office with distinction.

I urge you to mark Nancy Wyse as your first choice for Benton County Commissioner Position 3 when voting by ranked choice this November.