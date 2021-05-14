Mailbag: Vote Luhui, Sami, Vince, Shauna

Cast your vote for Luhui Whitebear, Sami Al-AbdRabbuh, Vince Adams and Shauna Tominey in the Corvallis School Board election!

The current school board’s success speaks volumes. The Corvallis School District was rated No. 4 in the entire state of Oregon in 2019!

As members of the current school board, Sami, Luhui and Vince established clear goals for our district, with academic achievement No. 1 on the list. All of our kids can achieve academically only when the other goals are supported too, such as equitable systems, health and wellness, and real-world learning. Going forward, the board will measure progress and hold the district accountable for meeting these goals. That’s why CSD is already great.

While it has been a challenging school year, we need to be clear about who makes decisions and does the work pertaining to school opening during COVID-19. School boards direct overall policy, while school administrators make operational decisions that must follow state Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority rules. The school board can’t unilaterally command schools to open.