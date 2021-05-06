Mailbag: Vote Luhui, Sami, Shauna and Vince

Our community is reeling from a seemingly endless list of crisis and pain: the COVID-19 pandemic, the persecution and killing of our Black, Indigenous and People of Color communities, and foundational inequities that show themselves in houselessness, mental illness and despair.

In the face of all of this, it is easy to feel helpless. But you are not helpless. Your voice has power.

On May 18, you can use your voice to ensure that one of our local institutions continues addressing these grave concerns by voting in the Corvallis School Board election. Many voices around this critical election say that it is time for change, and with the events unfolding around us, I completely agree.

The people who are best equipped to create this change by guiding the policies and practices that will shape the lives of the students in our district are Dr. Luhui Whitebear, Dr. Shauna Tominey, Dr. Sami Al-Abdrabbuh and Vince Adams. Between them these candidates have immense educational experience, proven skills with managing complex policy and budgeting, and a deep commitment to addressing inequities and access barriers that prevent students from realizing their dreams.