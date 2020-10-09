Mailbag: Vote for Wyse for commissioner

I urge all of you to vote for Nancy Wyse for Benton County Commissioner Position 3.

I have worked with her on the Corvallis City Council for four years, where she has developed into a strong leader, including being elected as council vice president by her peers. On council, she has demonstrated her understanding of local government and related community issues. This includes her council responsibilities in local business, economic development and government finances.

She serves as a member of the city, county and urban renewal district budget committees, and is liaison to the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Advisory Board and the Enterprise Zone Committee.

Nancy’s skills and experience will greatly benefit the county if she becomes a member of the commission. Join me in voting for Nancy Wyse for Benton County Commissioner Position 3.

Biff Traber

Corvallis

