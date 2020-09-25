Mailbag: Vote for Wyse for commissioner

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I urge people to elect Nancy Wyse to the office of Benton County commissioner, Position No. 3.

Nancy has served as a Corvallis City Councilor and as a Benton County Budget Committee member. In working with her, I have seen how she quickly responds to the concerns of constituents and is thoughtful in her responses.

Because of her years on the Corvallis City Council and the county budget committee, she understands how local government works and is familiar with the ongoing issues facing the county. She will be able to hit the ground running!

She knows how to work with other elected officials so that things get done. Her experience and her ability to listen to and work with others make her the right person to serve as our county commissioner.

Vote for Nancy Wyse for county commissioner Position No. 3.

Stewart Wershow

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0