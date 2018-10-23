I am enthusiastically hoping that our county will support both Knute Buehler and Michael Wynhausen for Governor and Linn County Circuit Court judge, respectively.
I'm disappointed with the positions that Gov. Kate Brown has taken in regards to pretty much everything. I believe that Knute Buehler would be the positive and even-handed leader that Oregon needs. Michael Wynhausen is an honorable, intelligent and honest man. He would be a fair judge, and I believe will hand down rulings based on law and not emotion.
Both fine men are what Oregon needs in these uncertain times. Both are firmly grounded in the principles I value: honesty and fairness for all of our citizens, not just the citizens in the major cities. Rural Oregon has a place in our state, and has been too often ignored. Knute Buehler will value those folks and consider what they need to thrive.
Please vote!! It really matters!
Barbara Sullivan
Albany (Oct. 23)