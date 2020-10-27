Mailbag: Vote for Tom and John for balance

On Oct. 14, a remote election forum was held to allow the Benton County commissioner candidates to introduce themselves.
Impression:
Position 2: Tom Cordier/Xan Augerot/Mike Beilstein
Tom wants a smaller government footprint, support for the police and more accountability for choices and expenditures made by the county.
Xan has a large and costly agenda in the face of homeless and COVID-19 expenses, previous increases in commissioner salaries, a growing number of both employees and county budget.
Mike is focused on what is best for the earth and people, long term, at whatever economic cost necessary.
Position 3: Nancy Wyse/John Sarna
Nancy is similar in her goals to Xan … more services and a larger budget.
John feels it important to gather county residents’ opinions on important fiscal issues before making decisions.
Respecting the devotion each of the candidates has for their governing philosophy is one thing, but the unavoidable consequences of the many issues of 2020 have been and will continue to be devastating for many citizens. Without recognizing the implications on local government budgets and consequently the citizens who support them, this is not the right time to choose candidates who don’t display leadership qualities by acting to plan for a shortage of income.
We need our representatives to prepare for the inevitable financial difficulties that will only grow during the current period. Therefore, vote for Tom and John to balance the current unified progressive commission.
Bob Ottaway
Corvallis
