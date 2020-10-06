Mailbag: Vote for those who use critical thinking

Former presidents Abraham Lincoln and Dwight Eisenhower and Oregon Sen. Mark Hatfield must be rolling over in their respective graves at what has happened to their formerly proud Republican Party.

Although the internet is a wonderful tool for learning new things, it is also a breeding ground for crackpot conspiracy theories. One of the more popular is QAnon, which unfortunately the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate and Albany resident has swallowed hook, line and sinker.

I will vote for the candidate who uses critical thinking skills to separate the real world from one of fantasy — Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Robert Heald

Albany

