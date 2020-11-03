Mailbag: Vote for the man with a real plan

In an Oct. 25 letter to the Mailbag, Larry Ciaffoni claims Biden does not have a plan for the pandemic, or if he does, he is keeping it secret unless we elect him.

Larry is wrong on both counts. Biden does have a plan and he has already shared it with the American people. The short version of the plan is simple: Follow the science. Biden will listen to the expert epidemiologists about mask-wearing, distancing, infection levels needed to safely reopen parts of the economy, etc.

Of course he has more details that can be looked up online. These include free testing, daily reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on testing, expanding hospital surge capacity, and much more.

Trump, on the other hand, has totally ignored his own experts. He holds large unmasked rallies, makes mask-wearing a political thing, calls the experts idiots if what they say doesn’t line up with what he wants, etc. He demands the science to line up with him (ingesting disinfectants?) rather than lining up his views to match the science.

He has known how deadly the virus is since February (Woodward tapes). Yet on Oct. 24, as we set records for new cases, hospitalizations and deaths soon to follow, Trump continued to claim “We are rounding the corner beautifully” and “It will just go away.”