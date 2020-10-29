Mailbag: Vote for Smith for city council

I urge voters to cast their ballots for Marilyn Smith for Albany City Council Ward 3.

As a fellow journalist at the Albany Democrat-Herald, I saw firsthand Marilyn’s commitment to hard work and detail as a reporter. Her dedication to clear, accurate and informative writing made her, in my opinion, one of the finest reporters the paper has ever had.

I encountered the same level of commitment after she made the move to City Hall as the public information officer. Whether she was dealing with me or I was watching her interact with members of the public, I found Marilyn to be informative, helpful, reliable and most of all knowledgeable about all topics relating to city business. Clearly, these are traits we all want in our city councilors.

Throughout life we meet people who stand out as leaders and feel confident in their success anytime they take the reins. For me, having watched her quietly and efficiently perform her duties over the last 35 years, Marilyn is one of those people.

Please give Albany strong leadership by voting for Marilyn Smith for City Council Ward 3.

Kim Jackson

Albany

