Mailbag: Vote for Skarlatos, Boshart Davis

Last year, my dad had several problems with his Veterans Affairs benefits.

I searched out and contacted many people to find answers for six months, while the VA employees told us their hands were tied. We used a hotline (1-855-948-3511) President Donald Trump set up for veterans, which helped on some of the issues. We asked Rep. Peter DeFazio’s office for help and kept receiving the same answer.

Finally, two problems were solved after I mentioned the name of a man in Washington, D.C., who was responsible for fixing one of the problems. He knew the VA had a national problem! It still exists.

Veterans should use the Inquiry Routing & Information System and try to get the names of the people in charge of their problems. Along the way, I learned how broken the Roseburg VA is compared to the better-functioning Portland VA. Veterans deserve better!

My vote goes to a younger war veteran, Alek Skarlatos, who showed courage with his friends and others in a dangerous situation in Europe in 2015.