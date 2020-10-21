Mailbag: Vote for Scorvo as District 23 rep

2020! What a year to campaign for elected office!

I support Sean Scorvo for Representative in House District 23.

Scorvo is smart and willing to try a fresh approach. This is part of his appeal. He is campaigning for an end to the divisiveness and tribalism that hamstring the legislature’s ability to come up with actual solutions. He is not afraid to compromise and work together to achieve the best results. The incumbent is a blustering bully who would rather walk out than work for his constituents.

Scorvo is also focused on campaign finance reform. He is taking no campaign donations. In his campaign videos he points out the loopholes that allow fishy campaign money to flow freely in Oregon, using the HD23 incumbent as an example of how it works and the power it holds to sway votes. And he has the courage to point out that both parties have been at play in this swamp.

More than being innovative and working toward collaborative solutions, Scorvo cares deeply about the issues facing rural Oregonians and wants to stand up for our interests in Salem.

Please join me in voting for Sean Scorvo as representative in House District 23.

Linda Fredricks

Monroe

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0