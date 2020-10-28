Mailbag: Vote for Sarna and Cordier for county

I watched the Corvallis City Club and the League of Women Voters of Corvallis county commissioner forums. Of the participating candidates, John Sarna and Tom Cordier have the best backgrounds to be able to manage the taxpayers’ money and the entire COVID-19 crisis wisely.

In a time when we can anticipate less tax revenue, we need commissioners who can set priorities and make tough choices. We also need commissioners who recognize that there is more to the COVID-19 crisis than minimizing the number of people catching the virus. We need commissioners who realize that we also need to minimize the damage to our economy and children’s education.