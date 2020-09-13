Mailbag: Vote for new leadership Nov. 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Numbers don’t lie!

The United States accounts for 4.25% of the world’s population and has suffered 21% of the world’s deaths from COVID-19. That to me is the only number by which President Trump’s handling of the crisis should be judged. The number of tests, the number of cases or the number of recoveries can’t disguise and shouldn’t distract from that reality.

We have lost more lives to COVID-19 than to any war in the last century, with the exception of World War II.

On the way into a store today, masked up and with my isopropyl spray bottle in hand, I passed a vehicle with a “Make America Great Again 2020” bumper-sticker. It occurred to me how foolish it would be to give the keys back to a bus driver who has just driven his vehicle off the road, and yet that is the decision the country will make on Nov. 3.

When faced with the most serious crisis of his presidency, Trump has failed us, failing to formulate a national strategy, sidelining the doctors and scientists, and politicizing the precautions that could have made us safer. To date, 185,000 deaths and currently rising at more than 1,000 per day. Vote for new leadership Nov. 3.

Steve Geddes

Albany

