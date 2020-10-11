Mailbag: Vote for Kolkow for city council

Keith Kolkow is running for the Albany City Council to represent Ward 1. I’m voting for Keith because of his proven leadership and service to our community.

Keith puts his time and efforts toward making Albany a place for families and small businesses to flourish. He promotes a thriving downtown core by volunteering for the Albany Downtown Association and the Albany Visitors Association. He serves on the Executive Board of the Greater Albany Rotary Club. From the city of Albany Parks and Recreation Department to the Veterans Day Parade, Keith is involved in so much of what represents the spirit of Albany.

Keith’s opponent, Matilda Novak, is not the right choice for Albany. Scrolling through Ms. Novak’s Twitter feed (which she has since made private), it’s apparent that she holds some extreme views that do not align with Albany’s values. Although I love her family’s restaurant (an Albany treasure), I do not think she is a good fit for our city council.

Keith Kolkow will provide the leadership that Albany needs. Please join me in voting for Keith to represent Ward 1 on the Albany City Council.

Paul Britton

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0