Mailbag: Vote for Keith for Albany City Council

Matilda Novak doesn’t want you to know that she is a QAnon-supporting conspiracy theorist.

Matilda locked her Twitter account because she doesn’t want people knowing that she thinks mail-in voting, which Oregon has been using for over 20 years, is fraudulent.

Matilda is hiding who she is, hoping that you’ll vote for her because of her name, but she has time and time again shown that she has no concern for people in the community. She refuses to wear a mask and has requested people she interacts with to remove theirs. She is completely wrong for what Albany needs to move forward.

Keith Kolkow, a U.S. Air Force veteran, has a clear plan for the needs of Albany. We need someone who shows that they care for people and understand the needs of our city. Please vote for Keith for city council, and keep the conspiracy theorists out of our city government.

Shawn Tucker

Albany

