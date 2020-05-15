Mailbag: Vote for Johnson in commission race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kerry Johnson and I met several years ago through Willamette Community Bank. Over the years, as my businesses have grown and changed, so have the challenges we face. Kerry has been there, interested, involved and supportive, every step of the way.

Two years ago I became more involved with the Linn County Fair and again saw how much time and energy she personally, and without financial personal gain, gives to our community. As a member and Linn County board chair for some years, she has and continues to help organize and oversee a continually growing and very much so thriving fair. Putting together an extremely successful event that involves over 30,000 people in a matter of four days and helping to support over 500 children involved in 4-H and FFA.

Kerry has been there to support my business needs, help involve me in the fair and continue to include and assimilate the 4-H kids into our thriving community. Kerry is running as commissioner to make our county a better, stronger place to live, matching those people that are in it. A place that we are proud to call out home!

I support Kerry Johnson, and I believe you should, too.

Shawn Rubesh

Albany

