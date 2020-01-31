Mailbag: Vote for greater economic equality

The current Republican-led regime in Washington lauds its work on the economy by flaunting the gains on the stock market. But keep in mind that a great majority of Americans are not invested in that market, either directly or indirectly through retirement plans or other vehicles.

The fastest-growing segment of the labor market is in the service sector, including food and beverage, fitness, health and wellness, as well as hotel and motel workers. Another sector, which is the single largest employer of American workers, is small business. The workers in these sectors are mostly part-time with no retirement plans and, therefore, no stake in the stock market.

The expansion of the value of the stock market almost exclusively benefits the wealthiest Americans, exacerbating income inequality. Those on the lowest rungs of the economic ladder have lost the most ground. The tax cuts championed by this regime have mostly helped large corporations and individuals who live off investments. They have not led to the promised repatriation of corporations nor significantly reduced the movement of labor offshore. There has not been the promised growth in manufacturing, the coal industry or other energy industries.