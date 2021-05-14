 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Vote for equity and inclusiveness
Despite being in the midst of a global pandemic, in recent years the Corvallis School District has attained historic graduation rates of 90%.

Not by watering down the curriculum, but by reaching out to all students, and practicing equity and inclusiveness. Just as the rising tide lifts all boats, the theory that all students matter equally lifts all students, not just the top 1%.

Join me and vote today for equity and inclusiveness on our school board, and cast your votes for the progressive candidates on the ballot: Dr. Sami Al-Abdrabbuh, Dr. Luhui Whitebear, Dr. Shauna Tominey and Vincent Adams.

Justin Soares

Corvallis

 

