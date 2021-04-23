Mailbag: Vote for Cleary for school board

Bryce Cleary and I grew up together here in Corvallis.

He moved back to his hometown of Corvallis 21 years ago to practice medicine and to raise his family. Shortly after returning, Bryce became aware that a lot of kids were unable to afford to have the required physical in order to participate in sports. So what did he do? He started a free sports physical clinic and made it accessible to every student athlete.

He did it on his own, as he saw a need and addressed it. Thousands of free physicals and 21 years later, Bryce is still at it, willing to do whatever it takes to help kids in need.

Our kids are in need today. The virus and the lockdown have done a lot of damage. Now more than ever, it is increasingly important to have an advocate for all students. Bryce Cleary can and will be that advocate if elected to the school board.

Bryce is a moderate, thoughtful guy. He listens to different views and considers all sides of an argument. He is a leader and a very hard worker. He cares about kids and cares about our schools. He won’t bring a political agenda to the school board. He will advocate for minority students and help raise the level of achievement for all students. We need Bryce Cleary on the Corvallis School Board. Please vote for him.