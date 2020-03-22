Mailbag: Vote for Bernie over Biden

I am not a supporter of Biden. I believe he is the candidate of the uber-rich, having 60 (!) billionaires and many large super-PACs funding him.

His campaign is not funded by the rank and file; Biden is the establishment's candidate. He'll be indebted to the 1%, many of whom are part of the military/industrial complex Eisenhower warned us about. That includes the media now, which is why they're pushing Biden. Think about it; don't let big money buy this nomination!

Bernie, on the other hand, is funded mainly by the people, with an average contribution around $3. His campaign financing is the way campaigns should be run forevermore — eliminating establishment influence, coming from the ordinary folk who support him.

Bernie can go head to head with Trump because he appeals to many of the same anti-establishment voters who may be disillusioned with Trump now.

Bernie is fiery and utterly devoted to changing the establishment; Biden is bland. Biden will lose to Trump.

Being anti-establishment (and registered Democrat) myself, I think I'd vote for Trump over Biden, or just not vote.

A Biden nomination will be a disaster.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

