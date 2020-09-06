Mailbag: Vote for anyone but John Serna

John Serna’s campaign commercial, printed in an Aug. 19 “As I See It” column titled “Riots no way to instigate social change,” is so full of mistaken opinions and misguided conclusions that I hope no one votes for him.
He would not be a good addition to the Benton County Board of Commissioners. He wrote that the federal agents sent to Portland are agents following orders, orders which come out of laws set forth by Congress.
That’s 180 degrees from what Sen. Jeff Merkley tweeted, saying, “Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters.” Merkley also tweeted a video of such an arrest, showing two masked, camouflaged individuals with generic “police” patches detain a person dressed in a black outfit and place the person in an unmarked van before driving away.
Serna’s reprehensible attempt to justify such illegal conduct, not only by federal forces, who were not requested by Gov. Brown nor Mayor Wheeler, but also by Erik Prince’s mercenaries, is disqualifying for a Benton County Commissioner position. As we’ve seen, the actions by those mercenaries in Portland only aggravated a problem that Mayor Wheeler was making great progress on.
After the Serna-supported aggravation by those federal thugs, things became much worse for much longer than they otherwise would have. Vote for any other candidate than Serna.
Ricardo Small
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!