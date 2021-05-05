Mailbag: Vote Doc Cleary for school board

I am writing in support of Doc Cleary for membership on the Corvallis School Board.
I have known the doctor for more than 30 years and have found him to very knowledgeable of the Corvallis School District after attending Corvallis schools and raising his children in the system. He knows what is needed for our children to be successful, well rounded and actively engaged in learning. He has also been highly involved in serving the youth of our community as a mentor and coach.
Doc Cleary is committed to providing students with an enhanced, inclusive educational experience that not only focuses on academics but activities (music, art, drama, clubs, etc.), and includes athletics to fully support student growth and development.
As a retired middle school principal, I know what it takes to be an effective school board member in these challenging times. He has my vote and I hope yours as well.
Bill Starnes
Corvallis