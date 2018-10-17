In 1927, the Republican-majority U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Carrie Buck, a poor white woman from Virginia should be sterilized, depriving her of the right to bear children. The eugenics craze led to as many as 70,000 Americans being sterilized, and many more were locked away for years to prevent them from reproducing. Adolf Hitler heard about eugenics, and incorporated its doctrines and abominable practices into the Nazi party.
In 2018 the FBI investigation of Brett Kavanaugh was concluded after only five days, paving his way into the Supreme Court. The FBI spoke to only six people, ignoring dozens of others who could have had information about Kavanaugh’s drunken past. Stephen Kantrowitz, a former Yale classmate, said that the FBI did not respond when he reached out to them, and that the investigation was a charade. The Me Too movement was ignored, as were the untold number of women who were victimized by people like Kavanaugh and Trump.
Now, every branch of the federal government is controlled by Republicans. The right wingers are always whining about government overreach, but seem to have no problem with government incursion against a woman’s control of her own body. There are very good reasons to suspect that the Republican-majority Supreme Court will seek to overturn Roe vs. Wade, or try to find ways to circumvent women’s rights.
“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Please vote your conscience on election day.
Mitch Scheele
Albany (Oct. 17)