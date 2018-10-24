I support Bob Elliott for Mayor of the City of Lebanon.
He is passionate about Lebanon’s economic development, downtown revitalization, help for the homeless and improving parks and recreation systems.
He believes in being a very “visual” leader by participating in local activities and events to show his support.
Bob Elliott has the necessary experience and has served as acting mayor in the past, chairing many council meetings when his help was needed.
He has been involved in the growth of Lebanon and knows how to work with other elected officials and staff for the best future for Lebanon. He really cares about our city.
Bob Elliott would make an excellent Mayor for the City of Lebanon.
Please vote for him on Nov. 6.
Lori Alexander
Lebanon (Oct. 23)