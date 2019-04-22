The job of Greater Albany Public Schools board director is not an easy one. It is a job that needs devotion of not only knowledge but considerable effort and time. Board director is not a single issue position.
When considering candidates and or discussing with candidates their reason for funning for GAPS board director position, ask them these simple questions.
1. Do you regularly attend GAPS board meetings?
2. Have you participated in a GAPS volunteer position?
3. Have you spoken with the superintendent regarding the duties and responsibilities of a director?
4. Have you attended budget committee meetings? Are you familiar with its duties and process?
5. What do you know about the physical plant needs of the district? What is the condition of the buildings?
6. Why are you running and what are your qualifications?
Eric Aquinaga will give you positive responses to all of these questions. Eric has a 95 percent board meeting attendance over the last five years. Eric has volunteered at multiple school activities and athletic events. Eric was very active in the successful bond election that has resulted the construction of two new elementary buildings and remodel work at both high schools. In addition to all of that, Eric is on the board ad the Albany Carousel, he is on the board of the Albany Public Schools Foundation and he was in both the US Army and US Air Force.
Voting for Eric Aquinaga will serve the GAPS school board and all of the GAPS students very well.
Pat and Elaine Eastman
Albany (April 20)