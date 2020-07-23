Mailbag: Virus response must be stronger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why can’t 100 percent of Americans get behind wearing masks and following the social distancing guidelines? Oregonians should do everything they can to prevent Oregon from becoming the next Florida, Texas, California, or Arizona, where COVID-19 is out of control.

Some hospitals in Texas, Arizona and Florida are nearing capacity, and some are being overwhelmed. The surge in cases in these places is nowhere near done. It is false of President Trump to imply that COVID-19 is largely harmless to the vast majority of people. Studies are showing that some of those that have recovered from COVID-19 are having serious complications after being released from the hospital. Recently, doctors have been treating COVID-19 survivors, including young people, that are dealing with a new condition called post-COVID fibrosis. This is a serious, possibly lifelong condition. Dr. Shah, a New York pulmonologist, characterizes post-COVID fibrosis as “lung damage that’s irreversible and can result in severe functional limitations from patients, such as cough, shortness of breath and need for oxygen.”