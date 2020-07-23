Mailbag: Virus response must be stronger

Why can’t 100 percent of Americans get behind wearing masks and following the social distancing guidelines? Oregonians should do everything they can to prevent Oregon from becoming the next Florida, Texas, California, or Arizona, where COVID-19 is out of control.
Some hospitals in Texas, Arizona and Florida are nearing capacity, and some are being overwhelmed. The surge in cases in these places is nowhere near done. It is false of President Trump to imply that COVID-19 is largely harmless to the vast majority of people. Studies are showing that some of those that have recovered from COVID-19 are having serious complications after being released from the hospital. Recently, doctors have been treating COVID-19 survivors, including young people, that are dealing with a new condition called post-COVID fibrosis. This is a serious, possibly lifelong condition. Dr. Shah, a New York pulmonologist, characterizes post-COVID fibrosis as “lung damage that’s irreversible and can result in severe functional limitations from patients, such as cough, shortness of breath and need for oxygen.”
In all, over 130,000 have died from this COVID-19 virus and many more will have lifelong complications. We must do all that we can do to get this virus under control because it’s clearly not done with us, even if some continue to deny its dangers. President Trump and his administration dismantled the Pandemic Response Unit in 2018 that had been set up by the Obama administration. We are all paying the price for Trump’s recklessness and incompetence.
Kurt Zeller
Albany
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!