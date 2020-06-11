Mailbag: Virus follows biological playbook

Whether you feel the COVID-19 virus is alive or not, one can argue that it is following rules for biological organisms. In an evolutionary sense, it is the goal of any organism to survive, i.e. to get offspring into the next generation. In order to do that, the organism needs three things: food, shelter and to be able to reproduce. Your body provides all three. You inadvertently aid it into the next generation by breathing, talking, singing, sneezing, sniffling, etc. If the virus makes you sick but still has the above three things, it survives. If, however, you die before it can reproduce, it doesn’t get into the next generation and it loses the game. Anthropomorphically speaking, it does not pay to kill your host before you can spread yourself around.