Mailbag: Virus data shows failed leadership

Under the leadership of Donald Trump and his administration, the United States is suffering the consequences of the worst of COVID-19. We represent 4¼% of the world’s population, yet we have 25% of identified cases of the virus and 24% of the deaths from the virus. Our death toll is twice that of the next highest country, Brazil, 131,000 vs. 65,000. How is it possible that this can happen here? Well, apparently all it takes is a leader who has no idea what he’s doing and finds himself in over his head.
What happened to all those great people he was going to hire? Why are the medical experts, whose job it is to deal with medical issues like Ebola, SARS, Zika, etc., which were dispatched effectively under past administrations, failing so miserably? Are they just inept, or are their hands being tied by Trump?
And now, amid all the chaos of this pandemic, the Trump administration has seen fit to withdraw from the World Health Organization. That’s just an institution whose job it is to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable, with measurable impact for people at country level.
The statistics show that the WHO is doing pretty well at its job. Our withdrawal suggests that we are using them as a whipping boy for our failure, a classic Trump move. I hope that President Biden will make our return to the WHO a top priority for his first week in office.
Bob Wynhausen
Lebanon
