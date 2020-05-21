Mailbag: Virus an excuse for taking away rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Have you been paying attention during this pandemic? The stupidity of government has been on display daily. To quote Forrest Gump, “Stupid is as stupid does.” Government at all levels has been hard at work taking away your rights and becoming more and more dictatorial.

Government uses buzzwords like transparency. But then they manipulate data and information. Just now we finally know that 54 people in Albany have COVID-19. Because the OHA finally released the numbers by ZIP code instead of county. And no deaths in Albany have been reported. So, the government shut down the entire Albany economy for a tenth of one percent. (54 / 54,000 = .001)

There are lots of examples of stupid government at the local, state and federal level. One extremely stupid decision I would like to highlight is the removal of the basketball hoops at city parks. Removal of the hoops ensures that no basketball games can be played but it also means that a father and son can’t shoot a few hoops. It also removes the option for a single person to shoot some hoops by themselves.

Ditto for closure of the pickleball courts. The courts are 20 feet wide by 44 feet long. So the 6 foot social distancing rule would be easily attained for two or four players.