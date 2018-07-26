I really appreciate James Farmer's response to my comments (Mailbag, July 24). In this time, it is wonderful to have a reasoned discussion, rather than so many foolish pronouncements that we see from time to time in the letters.
Mr. Farmer, I grew up in several states, until my parents settled in Denver in 1956. Since then, I have lived in many different parts of the country before moving back to the Willamette Valley in 2012. It was my definite choice to move here, since I don't have a family and didn't have close friends here until after I arrived.
My views have been shaped by my experiences and in the locations where I have lived, so we may well have very different life experiences. The fact that the mascot name Rebels here may not have been tied to the South doesn't mean that it isn't what people think of when they here the name. The resistance to the Confederacy isn't something new, it has been simmering for a long time in this country, although it wasn't in the news, and the name Rebels isn't tied up with Confederacy for most of the country.
Even here in Lebanon, "colored" folk had to be out of town, until the law was changed, sometime in the 1970s. In a town that I visited in the foothills north of Atlanta, the KKK held a yearly gathering in the Park, including in 2012.
There is a whole lot of history behind the name Rebels.
Rick Siegert
Lebanon (July 24)
