Mailbag: Veterans Day began as Armistice Day

As a veteran, I appreciate community members thanking me for my service.

However, I feel uncomfortable accepting without saying the interests I served were those of men who profit from perpetual conflict: Wall Street bankers and investors in oil, weapons and other defense-related industries. While I didn’t see combat, as a Veterans Affairs psychiatrist I later treated the moral injuries of those who did. Few regarded war as heroic.

I don’t mean to diminish the sacrifices of those who enlisted believing they were defending America. Whether or not they endured combat, they gave up their personal freedom to serve others. Although many lost much, they weren’t losers. Like me, they grew up believing the U.S. went to war only as a last resort.

Most regarded Vietnam as a tragic mistake, despite the Gulf of Tonkin incident having long ago been proven to be fabricated. So it is with all Americans who depend for information on media that serve as megaphones for those calling for war.

I’ll never forget the World War II veteran with severe post-traumatic stress disorder who looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, “I didn’t risk my life and watch my buddies die for a country like this.”