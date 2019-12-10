Mailbag: Vary your media diet

Take back your power from the moneyed interests that pay for candidate ads! Learn about candidates by using justfacts@votesmart.org, Ballotpedia.org, and internet search. Beware of misinformation on social media sites like Facebook.

We learn the most about candidates and issues when we hear multiple points of view. Resources to help you vary your news intake are described here: https://jefferson-center.org/how-to-burst-your-information-bubble/.

Thank you for being informed!

Cobie deLespinasse

Corvallis

