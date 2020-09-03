Mailbag: Van Buren Bridge movement is privilege run amok

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Moving the Van Buren Bridge might provide a fun and nice bicycle/pedestrian experience, however, spending $6-10 million of public funds, (whether it's city, state, or federal) for a handful of people in one tiny community, is unfair and selfish. It is particularly selfish to try to get people from other communities to pay for it. State economists predict unemployment rates will rise 22%. The Van Buren Bridge movement plan is privilege run amok. Citizens need hope for a productive and prosperous future. The cost and ongoing liability of this bridge does not provide that.

The City of Corvallis should instead use their time to conduct financial oversight. How did the city accrue IRS interest and fines of a quarter million dollars over three years with anybody noticing? What other money is flying out the door while they pillage ODOT and other state and federal funding sources to finance pet projects for a privileged few?