Mailbag: Van Buren Bridge an outdated relic

Well, it has begun. I predicted some time ago that letters to the paper bemoaning the proposed removal of the "historic" Van Buren Street Bridge would soon be appearing. And here they are. First, let me state that I am not anti-bridge. Would it be nice to see it saved? Well, maybe by some. Is it imperative that it be saved? Hardly.

In a recent letter by Owen Dell, he twice referred to the bridge as "beloved." I would suggest that the majority of citizens who use the bridge on a regular basis would not consider it to be beloved by any stretch of the imagination.

Instead, it is an outdated (wooden supports, an opening mechanism that was last opened for river traffic in 1960), disfunctional (single traffic lane) relic which has outlived its projected lifespan. It is also a maintenance nightmare.

If a group wishes to see this structure saved, may I respectfully request that they form an action committee and raise the money to do so (don't forget the funds needed to maintain it into the future). As a taxpayer who has now been asked to pay for an updated 911 system, and who will likely be tapped for a new corrections facility in the near future, I do not want my tax money to go towards financing somebody's "warm fuzzy" project of the month — and kudos to the state and City Council for approving a plan that avoids that.