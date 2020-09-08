Mailbag: Vaccines shouldn't be mandatory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus vaccines have a dangerous history of causing antibody-dependent enhancement, also known as pathologic priming, and have many experts concerned about the fast-tracking development of the current COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, referred to the dengue vaccine Dengvaxia as an example of pathologic priming. Dengvaxia was used in the Philippines in 2017, with nearly 734,000 children age 9 and over receiving one dose of the vaccine, and by 2019, deaths of 600 children were under investigation.

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, testified in front of Congress on March 5, describing this same deadly phenomenon back in the 1960s with a group of 20 children enrolled in a human trial. Dr. Hotez stated all the children became sick with the coronavirus vaccine and two children died, ending the program.