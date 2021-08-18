Mailbag: Vaccine prices raised only in EU

Jo Alexander’s Aug. 10 letter, “Pfizer, Moderna raise their prices,” is deliberately deceptive.

She tells us that Pfizer and Moderna are raising vaccine prices, but doesn’t say where, thus implying that this is happening in the United States, home to free-market, capitalist medicine. Such is not the case.

If you Google it, you will learn that both companies raised prices only in the European Union, home to the government-controlled health care that Ms. Alexander espouses. Why were prices raised?

Neither the EU nor the drug companies have commented, so any reason proffered by either me or Ms. Alexander would be sheer speculation. All that is known is that the EU wished to procure additional doses, over and above the original contract amount, and the two parties reached agreement on quantities and price.

The phrase quoted in Ms. Alexander’s letter, “Capitalism never fails not to surprise,” is certainly a truism. Even after all the wondrous successes under capitalism we have all seen throughout our lifetimes, many, if not most, of us were very, very pleasantly surprised at how quickly free enterprise corporations managed to develop and produce highly effective, highly safe vaccines to combat a brand-new scourge.