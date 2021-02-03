Mailbag: Vaccine has goal of slowing spread

When a critical resource such as the COVID-19 vaccine is available, it’s incumbent on us to use it where it can do the most good for the broader community.

COVID-19 vaccinations, along with other health measures (wearing masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing), have the goal of slowing the virus’ spread, and thereby relieve the pressure on our nurses, doctors and general medical community.

Therefore, to potentially reduce transmission the most and also relieve the most pressure on the medical community, it behooves the state leaders to allocate the scarce vaccine to those who pose the greatest risk of hospitalization and death.

Using Oregon Health Authority data through Jan. 22, here are relevant cumulative figures: age under 50, 3% of deaths and 25% of hospitalizations; age 50 and over, 97% of deaths and 75% of hospitalizations.

Why have our leaders not provided the resources where they will do the most good?

David Dowrie

Corvallis

